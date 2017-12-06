               

Jose Aldo Releases Upbeat Statement Despite Disappointing Loss to Max Holloway

December 6, 2017
Jose Aldo was once the man that ruled the featherweight division. 

Though he no longer holds that position, having lost back-to-back bouts to current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, Aldo is one of the most well-regarded fighters in the promotion.

Holloway still regards Aldo as the greatest 145-pounder of all time.

All due respect, Aldo is a hell of a champion,” Holloway said after their fight at UFC 218 over the weekend. “I got a lot of catching up to do. The man’s got a lot of numbers.”

Despite losing consecutive bouts to Holloway, Aldo isn’t hanging his head low. He issued a rather upbeat message in his first statement following the fight.

“I just have to thank for all my family. I love my team, best in the world, Nova Uñiao, for making me a great champion and to my friends and fans who are always with me, thank you all!!” he wrote.

“I will always be optimistic, because believing is the first step to make it happen!!”

