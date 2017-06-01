HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jose Aldo: ‘I Feel a Lot of Pressure’ (UFC 212 Embedded, Ep 4)

June 1, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 212 Embedded, interim featherweight champion Max Holloway shares his packing secrets for traveling abroad and ventures on a go-karting outing; his fellow headliner and champion Jose Aldo reflects on what it takes to find – and keep – his passion for fighting. Former champion Vitor Belfort guides his sidekick through fight week, as competing middleweight Nate Marquardt keeps his sense of humor intact on the mats. Elsewhere in Rio, welterweight Erick Silva hits the streets, opponent Yancy Medeiros hands out chocolate, strawweight Claudia Gadelha talks about the rise of women’s MMA and her foe Karolina Kowalkiewicz looks forward to getting “fat and happy” after their fight.

UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.

