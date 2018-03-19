Jose Aldo Claims He Already Accepted a Fight Against Jeremy Stephens in June

It’s been nearly a decade since Jose Aldo last competed in a non-title fight but it appears he’s one step closer towards that reality with his next bout in the UFC.

Following two straight losses to current featherweight champion Max Holloway, Aldo is closing in on a fight against heavy-handed knockout artist Jeremy Stephens for his return to action later this year.

While nothing is official yet, Aldo says he’s already been asked and accepted a fight against Stephens for an as of yet unannounced UFC card in Singapore.

“We already accepted a fight against Jeremy Stephens,” Aldo told Combate in Brazil. “We’re expecting it to be in June in Singapore. We’re just waiting for confirmation. The venue and the opponent are certain, they just have to make the decision.”

Stephens is currently on vacation in Mexico and was unavailable for comment although he’s previously asked for the matchup against Aldo following his most recent win against Josh Emmett at a UFC on FOX event in Florida.

While no contracts have been signed, Stephens drawing Aldo has his next opponent seems to make perfect sense. The UFC veteran has put together a strong three fight win streak including a pair of vicious back-to-back knockouts against Dooho Choi and Josh Emmett.

A win over Aldo would almost certainly earn Stephens a shot at the featherweight title — a goal that’s alluded him since first arriving in the UFC in 2007.

Meanwhile, Aldo is anxious to get back in the win column after suffering a pair of losses to Holloway in his two most recent fights.

There’s no word yet from the UFC on whether or not they are going to Singapore in June much less if Aldo vs. Stephens will land on the card.