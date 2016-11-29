HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes and Conor McGregor

featuredAmanda Nunes Wants to Follow Conor McGregor and Hold Two UFC Belts

UFC Phoenix Live Results

featuredUFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Live Results and Fight Stats

BJ Penn

featuredComeback Set as BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez Make Weight (UFC Phoenix Weigh-in Results)

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Makes Real Fight Offer to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Jose Aldo Calls Conor McGregor a Coward, UFC Title Loss a Fluke

November 29, 2016
38 Comments

Many fans shook their heads in disbelief as the UFC announced that Conor McGregor had relinquished the featherweight title and noted that Jose Aldo would now be recognized as the champion. 

UFC officials made the move when light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier fell out of his UFC 206 title fight with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and needed a new headliner. Without a suitable replacement to keep Johnson in the main event and no champions available on short-notice for the Dec. 10 event, they decided to elevate the UFC 206 co-main event between Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis to headliner status with the interim featherweight title on the line.

Despite all the doubts about the sensibility of the move, Aldo on Monday told UFC.com Brazil that he wasn’t surprised at all. He knew all along that, one way or another, the belt would be returned to his waist.

TRENDING > With Conor McGregor Taking a Break, Khabib Nurmagomedov Demands Interim Lightweight Title

“I knew this would happen,” Aldo said. “To me, I have always been the champion. I lost that fight because of a (fluke).

UFC 142: Aldo v Mendes - Press Conference“I know I could win in a rematch. I knew I would be champion again. It’s not my fault that (McGregor) is a coward, that he was never champion. I don’t see myself losing to anyone in this weight class, or any other.”

Though Aldo’s can’t deny his 13-second knockout loss to McGregor, his record backs his confidence. Prior to the quick defeat, Aldo had lost just one time in his previous 26 fights. He was riding an 18-fight win streak, having never previously lost during his WEC and UFC tenures. 

Aldo bounced back strong after the McGregor loss defeating Frankie Edgar for a second time at UFC 200 in July. That victory earned him the interim championship designation.

Now, as champion, Aldo is expected to face the winner of Holloway vs. Pettis in his first title defense sometime in early 2017, but that doesn’t mean he’s letting McGregor slip away into the night.

He wants that fight back, and he fully intends to get it.

“Of course, I think about (the McGregor) fight,” Aldo said, “and it certainly will happen. I want to defend my belt first, and then I’ll plan on this (McGregor) fight.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Sergio Pettis - UFC 197

Sergio Pettis Picks Up Third Consecutive Win ...

Jan 15, 2017No Comments7 Views

Sergio Pettis has been mostly known for being former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis' younger brother, but he's been fighting himself out of the shadow.

Amanda Nunes and Conor McGregor

Amanda Nunes Wants to Follo...

Amanda Nunes wants to follow in Conor McGregor's footsteps

Jan 15, 2017
Nina Ansaroff chokes Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

Nina Ansaroff Chokes Out Jo...

Watch as Nina Ansaroff chokes out Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger in

Jan 15, 2017

Walt Harris Executes Finish...

Watch as Walt Harris executes a flawless knockout combination

Jan 15, 2017
  • cheflacsto

    Connor could never do it any better than he did the first time, so I can’t say I am surprised he has no interest in fighting Jose.

    • BGuss72

      Which is why many consider that win a “fluke”. It was partly luck. Throwing at the right time (he wasn’t intending to KO Aldo with that punch, he was just throwing it), as Aldo was chasing him (walked right into that left). That combination usually ends up being a KO. Had Conor picked Aldo apart before knocking him out, THEN I would say he KO’d Aldo and deserves that title. But he didn’t. And like you said, doesn’t not want any part of Aldo again because he knows it won’t happen a second time.

      • themans

        Why are typing anything like anybody cares in the slightest bit what you think? Everybody saw what happened and they can see how pathetic both you and Aldo are and the FACT that you can’t handle reality itself.Luck is for the pathetic losers. Winners have no use for it. Aldo is a pathetic excuse for a man to be looked down on.

      • “he wasn’t intending to knock him out” are you stupid?

      • Alaskasbestinterest

        Soooooooooo Conor accidentilly Knocked out Aldo in an MMA, bowlers accidentially bowl strikes, and football players make touch downs when the play wasn’t designed for that. I don’t call that luck when the intended outcome happens.

  • burgerman7

    Conner wants to do another with Diaz. A win will turn him into superman. If he can demand 20 million after that fight everyone wins, rather than getting KO ed by Aldo or ragdolled by MUrmagendov.

  • Chazz

    Is it a fluke when you perfectly counter a punch that you had been telling everybody he throws? (Over extended right)??

    I respect Also and his legacy with the sport but just move on.. like the Reebok mess it is what it is…

    • Ray D.

      I’m not saying it was a fluke, but I will bet good money that it won’t happen again.

      • Leysin

        I highly doubt you would put your money where your mouth is. Anyone that has bet against McGregor has lost. If you’re so happy to give away your money why not just give it to some notable charity instead.

    • BGuss72

      Yes, it was a fluke. Conor threw that left with no intent to KO, he just threw it. At the same time Aldo chased him. We’ve seen it before, fighter chases another fighter, walks right into a punch that was never intended as a finishing punch, and gets KO’d. It was a legit KO, but it was partly lucky as well. But will never know the truth, because Conor was too afraid to face Aldo again in a rematch. He knew he got lucky, and having a rematch with Aldo would put a damper on Conor’s plans. He was afraid to lose in the rematch.

      And as the saying goes, you’re not real champ until you’ve defended the belt at least once.

      • uncle

        Fluke my a** Conor was still
        putting fighters away with his power after the Aldo fight. Condit KO’d Hardy
        in the same way it’s wasn’t
        13 seconds but same situation nobody calls that a fluke because Condit is
        a finisher and McGregor
        a finsher so there’s no way
        that’s a fluke.

      • Yawn

        Yeahhhhhhh, stepping back, timing a left hook to the jaw is fluke!!! Hahaha. Give it a rest mate. GO share a box of man size tissues with aldo. Sofa pundit.

        • KZOO

          LMFAO

      • hyperbole

        I do believe Aldo was given a chance for redemption when RDA pulled out, but Aldo said no….

      • deepgrim

        that was no fluke, it is a shot that he has landed on many orthodox fighters back in cage warriors, check out him winning his 2second title against ivan buchinger, there is also video footage of him practing that shot back stage and he called it in advance.

  • unclejack

    Cut the c-r-a-p, paper champ… In your mind you are happy forever that you don’t have to get your butt handed to you again by McGregor. You are a great fighter but you got beat by even better man. Just handle it like a man, stop whining and move on.

    • BGuss72

      Bahahaha! “Paper champ”. No, the paper champ is McGregor. He never once defended the FW title. And yes, he got partly lucky with that straight left. Thanks to Aldo chasing him, and walking right into it. Conor knew he was partly lucky on that one, and is the reason why he didn’t want to face Aldo for a rematch. Because he knew it wouldn’t be that easy the second time around. And he didn’t want to chance loosing. If he fought in a rematch, and lost. I doubt he’d be in the position he is today. Conor is good fighter, one of the better ones in the UFC. But he’s not a great fighter. He hasn’t really had much of any challenges. He was always the bigger guy in the FW, and Mendes on a short notice, was taking it to him before he gassed out. Aldo, again, walked into that punch. Diaz, took the first fight on 11 day notice, and is an unranked WW, and finished McGregor in the second round. Their second fight, Conor was only slightly better in that rematch. But he ran around most of the fight. Squeaking a win. That’s right, he barely got that win. Then he takes on a smaller fighter again by way of Alvarez. Ya, so no real competition.

      If he fought Aldo (again), Cerrone, RDA, Barbosa, Lawler, Thompson, Khabib, or Maia, and wins definitvely (not running away), THEN I would consider him one of the best in the UFC. Right now, Conor cherry picks his opponents. And the UFC is letting him. It’s not about great fights for them, it’s about getting paid.

      • Maven

        Conor got into Aldo’s head. That’s why he walked into that punch. He thought he was going to brawl hockey style. He had his chance. Give Conor his due, as a fighter and a showman, by angering Aldo so much that he had the fight won before they even stepped into the cage.

      • Deeznutz

        Khabib has been running from Tony Ferguson for a couple years now. Gtfo here with that bs.

      • Jahmal Johnson

        @bguss72:disqus LOL

  • Meat Cleaver

    Conor has never defended a title so there’s no reason for him to start now.

  • HirosFan

    Yeah, knocking Aldo out in the first round was a fluke just like McGregor’s win over Alvarez. The only “coward” I see here is a ex-champ lacking humility, making excuses for a loss, and being a sore loser. Get over yourself, Aldo.

  • HirosFan

    Yeah, since he was a “coward,” instead of fighting you who he knocked out in 13 seconds, he went up a weight class against a bigger guy to fight for lightweight belt (and won). Yeah, he’s a “coward.” And you’re mothaf-in retard.

  • Hugh Shakeshaft

    Connor has continued to prove his KO of Aldo was no fluke throughout 2016. I don’t need to see a rematch here. I’ve seen enough. I’d rather see Aldo beat Holloway, which I don’t see happening. Aldo is washed up. I look forward to seeing Connor fight Tony or Khabib. Those fights are much more interesting to me and much more challenging for Connor.

  • Sean

    Jose aldo- a man who was unbeaten for 10 years yet only fought an average of twice a year.
    Jose aldo- pulled out more than a man who’s wife isn’t on the pill
    Jose aldo- pulled out of first mcgregor fight.
    Jose aldo- koed in 13 seconds
    Jose aldo- offered the mcgregor fight at 155 after dos anjos pulled out. He turned it down.
    Now, Jose aldo- forgets he’s done all these things and complains like a B****

    • burgerman7

      Jose Aldo- a man who terrifies mcnoob in a rematch

      • deepgrim

        do you really believe that? he rematched a man who beat him, but you think he is terrified of a guy that he beat in 13 seconds of a sequence that he predicted would happen. Now there is talk of him wanting to fight woodley but you somehow think that aldo terrifies him- come on

        • burgerman7

          well a year went by all he wishes to do is fight a irrellavant ww for millions. hmm

  • Sean

    My God aldo has turned into such a princess with absolutely no self awareness

  • Poop face

    Jesus Aldo. You are so delusional. You dominated a weight class for years and never went up in weight even after you were offered a title shot and you’re calling someone a coward after he comes in and takes your belt and then does what you couldn’t and were to afraid to even try and that’s going up in weight and taking the 155 pound belt too. You’re calling him a coward? A guy that talks trash to the welter weight champ? You’ve done great things in this sport but what separates you from Conor is conor goes big and you go home. You want a rematch? Then earn it by moving up. What would conor have to gain by fighting someone he already beat when he’s now champ in the next weight class up? If you think he’s a coward then you must also think Nate quarry vs franklin was an early stoppage

  • Mateo Holland

    “fluke,” … I think he meant, “fist” … like right in the face … must still be confused from the lightening KO.

  • Collideoverme

    Yeah…a fluke would have been a blindfolded Conor knocking him out. Aldo, Conor knocking your sorry ass out was no fluke. Conor also waited over a year because of the booboo you had on your ribs. You regularly pull out of fights…so, no. He beat your ass. Why would he want to risk you dropping out again? They should have stripped Aldo of the interim belt and let the Holloway vs Pettis become the new champ.
    Quit whining Aldo…you sound like a biotch.

  • Terry Casey

    aldo is looking for a second pay day with conor…..was it a fluke …it was KO…and he just won the belt above…so clearly was no fluke..

  • Darin

    “Psychological Projection” – when one accuses others of that which the accuser himself is guilty of. We all do it, but not usually so obviously.

  • Deeznutz

    Can’t wait for Tony Ferguson to destroy Khabib. Khabib has been running from him for a couple years now. Khabib has fought only a few guys with a name. The rest of the people he fights are bums. He about got ko’d against MJ.

  • Sir_Roy

    You don’t one shot KO a pound for pound great like Aldo on a “fluke”. Standing, Conor is a tough nut to crack. He’s been knocking guys silly since hitting the UFC. So no, no fluke Aldo. You got KTFO as clean as they come.

  • When the guy who knocked you out in 13 seconds with a left hand shot he practiced EXACTLY to the letter, moments before the fight happened – that isn’t a ‘fluke’. Your dwarf head just couldn’t take his power, ask Mendes.

  • Kelly

    Coward? Ha ha ha! In case you don’t remember, you were sucking canvas in 13 seconds… done by that “coward”. Typical Brazilian… just like RDA… if you bother to show up… which you didn’t the first time with Connor… you just simply got your ass kicked… then, you turned down another chance to set the record straight by not accepting that chance to meet that “coward” a second time… when another one of your Brazilian buddies backed out… then you just need to shut the F*** up! I only wish that he would force White to allow him to keep the 145 belt, up until next May, when he says he will return to the ring, after his child is born, and he spends a little time as a father. He has fought more often than you ever did. If White would have allowed that… he would own you… He might let you hang around to the second round… just to punch that stupid mouth of yours. In retrospect… this way he can come back at you as a challenger and take the belt from you for a second time. Just shut up. See how you do against other 145 guys until after next May. I see Conor coming back in May, defending his 155 belt… then coming back after the 145 belt.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA