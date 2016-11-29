Jose Aldo Calls Conor McGregor a Coward, UFC Title Loss a Fluke

Many fans shook their heads in disbelief as the UFC announced that Conor McGregor had relinquished the featherweight title and noted that Jose Aldo would now be recognized as the champion.

UFC officials made the move when light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier fell out of his UFC 206 title fight with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and needed a new headliner. Without a suitable replacement to keep Johnson in the main event and no champions available on short-notice for the Dec. 10 event, they decided to elevate the UFC 206 co-main event between Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis to headliner status with the interim featherweight title on the line.

Despite all the doubts about the sensibility of the move, Aldo on Monday told UFC.com Brazil that he wasn’t surprised at all. He knew all along that, one way or another, the belt would be returned to his waist.

TRENDING > With Conor McGregor Taking a Break, Khabib Nurmagomedov Demands Interim Lightweight Title

“I knew this would happen,” Aldo said. “To me, I have always been the champion. I lost that fight because of a (fluke).

“I know I could win in a rematch. I knew I would be champion again. It’s not my fault that (McGregor) is a coward, that he was never champion. I don’t see myself losing to anyone in this weight class, or any other.”

Though Aldo’s can’t deny his 13-second knockout loss to McGregor, his record backs his confidence. Prior to the quick defeat, Aldo had lost just one time in his previous 26 fights. He was riding an 18-fight win streak, having never previously lost during his WEC and UFC tenures.

Aldo bounced back strong after the McGregor loss defeating Frankie Edgar for a second time at UFC 200 in July. That victory earned him the interim championship designation.

Now, as champion, Aldo is expected to face the winner of Holloway vs. Pettis in his first title defense sometime in early 2017, but that doesn’t mean he’s letting McGregor slip away into the night.

He wants that fight back, and he fully intends to get it.

“Of course, I think about (the McGregor) fight,” Aldo said, “and it certainly will happen. I want to defend my belt first, and then I’ll plan on this (McGregor) fight.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram