Jose Aldo Asks for UFC Release, Threatens to Retire

September 27, 2016
September 27, 2016

Jose Aldo has had enough of the way the UFC has handled the featherweight title and current champion Conor McGregor. He’s so fed up with the situation that he reportedly wants to be released from his contract and to retire from mixed martial arts.

He initially took UFC president Dana White at his word that McGregor would either have to defend his featherweight championship or relinquish the belt. When McGregor was matched with Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, that’s what Aldo thought would happen, but when it didn’t, he blew a fuse.

White announced that McGregor would be allowed to keep his belt while challenge for Alvarez’s lightweight championship in an attempt to become the first UFC fight to hold two belts simultaneously. Even though White has added that McGregor would be forced to relinquish one or the other should he be successful, Aldo isn’t buying.

Jose Aldo“Conor himself said before that he wouldn’t give his belt away by any chance and nobody would take it away from him,” Aldo said in comments translated by MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz. “After all this, I see I can’t trust any word from president Dana White, and who’s in charge of the promotion now is Conor McGregor. Since I’m not here to be an employee of McGregor, today I ask to cancel my contract with the UFC.

“When they offered me a fight with Frankie Edgar, Dana said that the winner would challenge McGregor or win the linear title, that he would lose his belt if he didn’t return to the featherweight division after his rematch with Nate Diaz. After being fooled so many times, I don’t feel motivated to fight in the UFC anymore.”

RELATED > If Victorious, Conor McGregor Not Giving Up Either UFC Belt Voluntarily

Even though White, after finding out about Aldo’s comments, told Combate that he would talk to Aldo and offer to work things out, Aldo still doesn’t believe that things will change. He simply wants to walk away.

“I don’t want a fight. I want to leave as I came in. The UFC and WEC didn’t give me anything. Everything I conquered was my merit and from my team,” he said. “Nobody gave me anything. I conquered everything. And I gave them a lot more than they gave me back. I just want them to release me from my contract. I’m not a whore to sell myself (for money).

“I don’t even want to fight MMA. I want to follow a career in another sport. That’s what I want.”

  • Collideoverme

    In one hand, I can’t blame him. On the other, he is just coming across like a little whiny bitch.
    Are the UFC doing right by anyone right now? Nope. Not one bit. But on the other hand, they did offer Conor a shot a while back at the 155 title for a chance to become the first two title holder. Dos Anjos pulled out. That wasn’t Conor’s fault.
    Does the UFC need to start standing by their word? Yeah…they are doing a lot of fighters pretty damn dirty here lately. I also think that’s why Dana is saying he needs to give up the 145 belt after this fight. If Conor wins, yes, he will be the first concurrent two title holder. I love Conor, but he does need to give the title up. I understand him not being excited about fighting Aldo again. For two years they tried to set that fight up, and Aldo backed out. Not once…but twice. Once due to injury, and the second time when Aldo was offered the fight that Nate eventually took. I personally have no respect for Aldo at all. He’s pulled out of 6 different fights. Has he won a bunch? Yeah. I think he counter punched his way to beating Frankie which is not his fighting style. But…whatever. If he wants to baby up and leave, or retire, see ya, Aldo…Go to Bellator. That might actually make Conor interested in defending the 145 belt, anyway.
    My two cents. Peace

    • Hyperbole

      You said everything i was thinking. Aldo even had his rematch chance after RDA dropped out, if i recall. He declined. And he has pulled out of a ton of fights. This dude has no room to talk. I do agree that the UFC’s word means nothing until the names are on the dotted line. They used to be kind of credible, but its been shady dealings for about 5 years. Stylewise, their matchups are usually pretty good. Rankingwise, they make no sense. And now they tried to give cupcakes to a few guys (Northcutt for sure) just based on hype or flashy style. It gets us talking and we still watch, so as much as we b!tch, it can’t bother us that bad.

  • InTheColosseumTonight

    I cant help but imagine the smile on mickyg’s face after seeing this. The man has ruined Aldo’s life. He has so much hatred for connor, when they do fight again for whatever title he will lose again.

  • TheCerealKiller

    I’m seeing the trend. In a few months, the UFC won’t have any fighters. The new owners aren’t going over well. It’s a circus, I don’t blame them.

    • MoodyLedZep71

      I hope your wrong,But i see freak show fights soon

    • Burgerman7

      i agree maybe the UFC should change their name to Con inc. Why the frick is Mcnoob fighting a WW that is a nobody in the rankings. Diaz may have jitusu but a boring ass fighter. Now he fighting Alverez. HAHAHAHA

  • jim

    Conor should have fought aldo and let Khabib or diaz fight eddie

    • MoodyLedZep71

      Who is Khabib?

      • Clintm15

        Khabib Nurmagomedov, obviously.

        • KhabibWho

          Who is he was the question not what his last name is…LOL…so let me rephrase the question: Who’s Khabib Numanobody? Sound like some sandwich from crappy sandwiches dot com

          • shakejunt

            sick burn. you know… khabib… the guy that nobody is calling out?

          • UnBiasedMMA23

            Khabib has the longest active fight streak of any MMA fighter in the UFC. He has been the number one contender for quite a while but was sidelined with an injury. He is undefeated at 23-0. He was in line and waiting for a couple years to take a shot at the champion. I believe we’ve got some WWE/McGregor fanboys in here.

          • shakejunt

            unfortunately i think that’s the majority of fans now.

        • MoodyLedZep71

          A joke………obviously

    • Joe Dog

      Trump?

  • Muttley76

    Uhhhmmm, wasn’t McG promised the LW title shot long before Aldo was promised that? And wasn’t Aldo also offered the fight with McG after RDA pulled out? I understand he’s frustrated, but we aren’t talking years here. Perhaps he could look at it as feeling what more than a couple fighters felt waiting after he pulled out of fights. Love watching Aldo fight and definitely want to see that rematch, but if he’s not willing to wait, what, 2 months for some clarity before taking his ball and going home, then I don’t think there’s much that would make him happy. Also, he’s likely a little old for changing sports. Likely small for most also, but that’s jmo.

  • dgs

    “After all this, I see I can’t trust any word from president Dana White”

    You’re just figuring that out now Jose?

  • MoodyLedZep71

    Makes since plus it could setup GSP V CONER TBA

    • Darin

      Most idiotic comment of the day! Congrats friend, not an easy achievement.

      • MoodyLedZep71

        Darin you are no friend of mine

      • MoodyLedZep71

        I guess the word could has no meaning to you god you suck

      • MoodyLedZep71

        looks like gsp coach Freddie Roach wants Coner who’s the idiot now douche

    • Collideoverme

      And you sir are….incorrect!

      • MoodyLedZep71

        Does anybody know what could means jesus

  • Roscoe Gauldin

    i think i just became a fan of aldo.

  • poopee223

    I knew this was coming. Agree with Aldo 100%.

  • você vai morrer

    You got your monkey ass knocked out in 13 secs. Piss off!

    • shakejunt

      very nice, but do you have anything to say about the content of his speech?

    • CRAPPY CHANGE

      Plus he pussed out and turned down the matchup with Connor that eventually went to a victory for Nate Diaz. I’m an Aldo fan, but McGregor just mentally destroyed him with his trash talking and disrespect. It seems those Brazilian guys have the mental toughness of lil girls and can’t handle trash talk. It must be a cultural thing or something because it’s not only Aldo, it’s nearly all of them acting like easily offended princesses. That said, I agree with Aldo’s comments here. He’s right but I suspect White will flash him enough money to ease his butt-hurt.

  • runner2300

    Can’t blame the guy…Dana lied.

  • Darin

    I understand completely. They threatened Conor with punishment for not defending the belt, now they’re rewarding him for not defending it.

  • shakejunt

    my expectation if conor wins: he calls for the diaz trilogy for the belt.

    my hope: eddie pulls out and conor has to fight khabib.

    • macarrech

      Khabib have an opponent on the same card

      • Collideoverme

        I think Khabib being in fight shape is also insurance

      • shakejunt

        that’s kinda what i’m saying. if eddie gets hurt, khabib gets moved up.

    • Collideoverme

      Nah, I don’t think he wants anymore. Plus, what would be the point? Diaz hasn’t fought at lw in a good while. Nor has Conor fought at fw.
      But…you could be right.

      • shakejunt

        it’s conor’s best chance to defend the 155 belt if he wins, it’s like bisping calling out henderson. just a hunch.

    • Hyperbole

      Khabib would get injured signing the contract and be out for another year.

      • shakejunt

        har har har, name is appropriate though.

  • Groinstrike

    Frankie Edgar will be thrilled…. Conor will actually have a legitimate reason to come back to 145 to fight.

  • runner2300

    Dana pretty much screwed up this whole LW anf FW landscape…….

  • Hugh Shakeshaft

    Dana may have gone back on his word, but I read something about the PPV buys in the last couple years on Bleacher Report, and love him or hate him, Connor’s PPV buy numbers are better and more consistent than any historical numbers put up by Lesnar, GSP, and even Silva. The UFC relies on star power to make money and Connor has become the golden goose. All the non-Connor cards in the last couple years, with the exception of Rousey, have been considerably lower. And people buy Connor PPVs because his fights are consistently entertaining compared to GSP’s or Lesnar’s. Even Silva had duds with Mia and Bonnor. Name one Connor fight that was not highly entertaining. People know they’ll get an entertaining fight out of Connor, so they buy PPVs. It goes way beyond Connor’s trash talk. The thing that surprises me is that Cowboy and Nate always have entertaining fights as well, so I see their stock going up in the future, as they already have. Holding the strap only adds drama for Connor. I also think Wonderboy stands to completely blow up if he can continue his run. His fights are always good. I don’t feel sorry for Aldo, although I’d like to see that fight. Connor was going to need the better part of a year to get back down to 145 and anyone could have saw a delay in his 145 defense coming since he just fought at 170 in August. He looked like death warmed over at his last 145 weigh in. An army won’t take away his 145 strap, his failing kidneys will. Connor will never defend his 145 belt. His days at 145 are over.

  • cheflacsto

    Aldo needs to get a grip. Connor knocked him out in less than 13 seconds less than a year ago. Even though I agree that it would be a much better fight this time around he is only 1 fight back from that beating. He is the interim title holder so I really don’t understand his complaining. For once I agree with Connor, take another fight or wait for him. If he loses he is coming back to 145 anyway. If he wins I don’t see him staying champ all that long anyway. For once I agree with Connor and the UFC. Jose is making a power play here that he will probably lose.

               

