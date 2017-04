Jose Aldo, Anderson Silva, and Max Holloway UFC 212 Press Conference Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway as well as former middleweight champ Anderson Silva fielded questions from the media about the June 3 event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

