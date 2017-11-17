Jorge Masvidal Warned Colby Covington Before Werdum Incident

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

Welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal warned his teammate Colby Covington that Fabricio Werdum may assault him before their altercation on Thursday. Covington hurled insults about Brazil as a nation and it’s citizens following his win over Demian Maia in Sao Paulo on October 28. Werdum, former heavyweight champion and proud Brazilian, was insulted by Covington’s offensive remarks and made it publicly known. When the two came face-to-face in Sydney early this week things turned physical.

