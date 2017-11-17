               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris-Cyborg-UFC-214

featuredCris Cyborg Defends Women’s Featherweight Title Against Holly Holm at UFC 219

Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Reveals Retirement Plan and It’s Not Centered on Kelvin Gastelum

Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

featuredDustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis, Calls for Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

featuredCommission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee, is in Talks With UFC

Jorge Masvidal Warned Colby Covington Before Werdum Incident

November 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

Welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal warned his teammate Colby Covington that Fabricio Werdum may assault him before their altercation on Thursday. Covington hurled insults about Brazil as a nation and it’s citizens following his win over Demian Maia in Sao Paulo on October 28. Werdum, former heavyweight champion and proud Brazilian, was insulted by Covington’s offensive remarks and made it publicly known. When the two came face-to-face in Sydney early this week things turned physical.

TRENDING > Colby Covington Pressing Charges Against Fabricio Werdum After Alleged Assault

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA