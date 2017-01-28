Jorge Masvidal Stops Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (UFC Denver Results)

Jorge Masvidal ended Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone‘s four-fight winning streak in the UFC Denver co-main event on Saturday, finishing Cerrone in the second round.

A lot was said between the two leading up to the fight, but none of that mattered once the Octagon door closed inside the Pepsi Center. Masvidal established his jab in the early going while Cerrone delivered kicks to the bo dy and legs.

The fight nearly ended in the closing seconds of the opening frame when Masvidal dropped Cerrone with a combination. He followed “Cowoboy” to the canvas but the bell sounded as referee Herb Dean was seemingly moving in to stop the fight.

Between rounds, Cerrone’s corner advised him to move his head and not stand in front of Masvidal. When the second round stated, Cerrone was still on wobbly legs. He tried to go on the offense, but Masvidal’s counter punching proved to be the difference in the fight.

Cerrone uncorked a high kick that Masvidal blocked and quickly returned fire with a right hand that knocked Cerrone down for the second time. Cerrone stood, but Masvidal kept the pressure on. He delivered punches to the body and head until the referee intervened.

“The real is back. There’s a lot of fake media out there, a lot of B.S. going on. I’m a real fighter. I don’t take pictures and post them on social media and all that. That’s my my name’s not out there, but I kick ass. If you like watching people that kick ass, tune in,” said Masvidal following the TKO win.

With the win, Masvidal extended his winning streak to three consecutive fights. He’s willing to put his money where his mouth is and challenged UFC president Dana White to a $200,000 wager that he can’t find anyone that can beat him.

“There’s a lot of dudes in this crowd that fight, but when my name gets brought up they end the call. I’m a real fighter. Dana White, bring me somebody that can beat me. I have $200,000 that you can’t find nobody that can beat me. Take me up on the bet Dana,” he said.

