Jorge Masvidal Stops Donald Cerrone with Punches (UFC Denver Highlights)
Watch Jorge Masvidal’s second-round finish of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena in Denver.
Jan 28, 201721 Views
UFC President Dana White on Saturday continued his stand in saying that a fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is unlikely to ever happen.