Jorge Masvidal Rips Michael Bisping for Fighting St-Pierre Instead of Romero

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has received a lot of flack from other fighters since agreeing to fight returning former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre. Most of those fighters have been his peers in the 185-pound weight class, but now you can count welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal among his critics.

Masvidal, during Wednesday’s UFC 211 Ultimate Media Day, went off on Bisping for refusing to fight his teammate, No. 1 contender Yoel Romero.

“That dude’s just a (expletive),” Masvidal told FOX Sports about Bisping. “He’s upset about a couple things. He doesn’t like Cubans. My boy Hector Lombard had a run in with him back in the day, he kind of molested him in the elevator and that stuck with him. He always talks (expletive) about Yoel, not wanting to fight him. Then I said something about Yoel should be the one, I don’t even remember what I said, I was just rooting for my boy, my teammate, when Georges had the next fight.

“Then they asked me to be on his podcast and I said no. I’m not going to make his podcast famous and he’s been all butt hurt about it going on rants about me. That dude’s a (expletive).”

While Bisping has explained his decision as going where the money fight is, Masvidal apparently isn’t buying, instead implying that there might be some sort of underlying bias involved.

“Dana White and the White Fighting Championships and white boys only fighting white boys is weird to me,” Masvidal continued. “Why aren’t you fighting Yoel, man? Is it because he’s Cuban or because he’s black? What is it that he can’t get that shot?

“Because he’s 7-0. Beating the best guys in the world, impressively, knocked them out. Why can’t he get the title shot? Then he’s saying he doesn’t want to fight Yoel, he wants to fight (Robert) Whittaker. To me that’s just a (expletive).”

