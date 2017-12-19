Jorge Masvidal Rips into ‘Racist’ Michael Bisping, Outs Alleged Private Exchange

               

December 19, 2017
This is a very much a “not safe for work” post.

There has been a feud brewing between Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal since the two crossed paths in a New York hotel prior to Bisping’s bout with Georges St-Pierre.

Much of the spark was really an off-shoot of Bisping’s rocky relationship with Masvidal’s teammate, Yoel Romero. 

None the less, Masvidal has taken a heavy hand, firing away at Bisping at every opportunity. Most likely, he sees an opportunity, as Bisping gets ready to ride off into the sunset. 

Jorge Masvidal UFC 211 Media DayBisping’s next bout is likely to be his last. His stock has never been much higher, coming off the notoriety of having fought Dan Henderson in his retirement bout, fighting St-Pierre in his return following a four-year absence, and now heading into retirement. 

Masvidal is likely hoping to use his beef with Bisping to land a spot opposite him in the Brit’s final fight, cashing in on the money train, as his own welterweight title aspirations have taken a hit following back-to-back losses to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson.

TRENDING > Yoel Romero Finally Found a Top 10 Ranked Middleweight Willing to Fight Him

Masvidal took his latest shot at Bisping by posting what was allegedly a private exchange between the two on his Instagram account on Tuesday. The following is Masvidal’s post, and no, it’s not safe for work.

