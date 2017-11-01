Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’ll Murder Stephen Thompson’

Welterweight Jorge Masvidal discusses his upcoming fight against Stephen Thompson at UFC 217 and how well he matches up against champion Tyron Woodley.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Reveals Who He Wants to Face Next in the UFC

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram