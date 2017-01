Jorge Masvidal: ‘I Looked Right Into His Soul and He Wasn’t There’ (UFC on FOX 23)

There were many questions about whether or not Herb Dean backtracked on stopping the Jorge Masvidal vs. Donald Cerrone fight at the last second in the first round. Masvidal said there was no question about it. He stared into Cerrone’s soul and “he wasn’t there.”

