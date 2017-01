Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t Want to Talk About Fighting Teammate Tyron Woodley

Jorge Masvidal knows that if he gets past Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, he could soon be in line for a shot at welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The only problem with that is Woodley and Masvidal are teammates. So what happens if they’re called upon to fight each other?

Masvidal is not excited about talking about such things.

