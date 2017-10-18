Jordon Larson Heads into LFA 25 Shaping His Plans for UFC or Bellator

Welterweight up and comer Jordon Larson’s bout against Dakota Cochrane this past April for the LFA might have ended up a win on his record, but the bout did not finish as he wanted.

Early in the second round Larson took an illegal knee to the head and could not continue, which put an end to a fight he felt he was doing well in.

“In the second round there was a grappling exchange where I had yet to get off the canvas, and he threw a flying knee which put me down,” Larson told MMAWeekly.com. “The ref ended up stopping it. I wasn’t sure what was going on until the doctors were coming in and talking to me.

“Up to that point I felt good. I felt the takedowns were there, my range was there, and honestly, I would like to do that fight again. I thought it would be a good launching pad to get to the next level, but unfortunately it ended not in a way I would have liked.”

While he was able to pick up the win via disqualification, Larson is able to see what mistakes he made in the fight which could have led him to be in the position to where he got kneed.

“The second round I was chasing the takedown a little bit,” said Larson. “I would have liked to maybe let a couple of those go and put pressure on him against the cage, rather than hut for the takedown because I think that’s what put me in that position anyway.”

Larson (8-3) will look to get a more productive win when he returns to the LFA on Friday to take on Kassius Holdorf (10-4) in a main card 170-pound bout in Omaha, Neb.

“Kassius a good, strong, opponent,” Larson said. “He has good, straight, technically sound strikes. He’s a little bit taller than me, but I believe I have the same reach as him. The takedowns will be there for me.

“It’s about molding it together, piecing together the things I’ve been working on. Get to that point where it’s all MMA and not just grappling or striking, mixing it. Getting comfortable, getting into my game, and executing my game plan and capitalizing on dominant position.”

Should Larson come out his fight on Friday healthy, he would want to get back to action as soon as possible. If not, he’s looking to take the steps needed to move to the next level in 2018.

“I would not be opposed to getting in another one before the end of the year,” said Larson. “I would like to get my wins to double digits and be at 10-3 to finish out the year.

“(Otherwise) I’ll get back to the gym, put in the work and be ready for the next call. I don’t want to go to the UFC or Bellator and burn out after a few fights. When I get there, I want to stay, so I have to be ready for when I get that call.”

