Jordan Rinaldi Scores Quick Sub in Opening Fight (UFC Mexico City Fight Highlights)

Here is the rare Von Flue Choke, as executed by @JordanRinaldi on Álvaro Herrera. #UFCMexico https://t.co/LjPMq8UVwB — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 6, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Jordan Rinaldi’s quick submission at UFC Fight Night 114 on Saturday in Mexico City. Rinaldi defeated Alvaro Herrera with a choke in the first round.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram