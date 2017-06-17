Jon Tuck Taps Out a Legend in Takanori Gomi (UFC Singapore Fight Highlights)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 17, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Jon Tuck’s impressive submission of legendary Japanese fighter Takanori Gomi at UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia on Saturday in Singapore.

