Jon Tuck Taps Out a Legend in Takanori Gomi (UFC Singapore Fight Highlights)

RNC submission a minute into the first by @JonCruzTuck to defeat “The Fireball Kid”!! #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/zKKG1X7KVE
— UFC (@ufc) June 17, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out Jon Tuck’s impressive submission of legendary Japanese fighter Takanori Gomi at UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia on Saturday in Singapore.
