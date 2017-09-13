Jon Jones’ Win Against Daniel Cormier Overturned to No Contest Due to Failed Drug Test

Jon Jones‘ victory against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July has officially been overturned to a no contest after the embattled light heavyweight champion tested positive for the steroid Turinabol.

California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Wednesday. MMAFighting initially reported the news.

The decision by the commission comes after USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) confirmed that both Jones’ ‘A’ and ‘B’ samples provided on July 28 came back positive for Turinabol.

Jones still faces potential punishment from the commission as well, although that decision has not been rendered yet.

Jones could also be suspended up to four years by USADA as a repeat offender after he previously tested positive for two banned substances in 2016 before he was handed a one-year sanction as a result.

Jones has made no public statement on the matter, but his team has previously said that they believe he was the victim of a tainted supplement. Jones retains the right to appeal the decision and potentially enter arbitration with USADA before any possible punishment is handed down.

With Jones’ win against Cormier now abdicated, that leaves the UFC with a decision to make regarding the light heavyweight title.

As of now, the UFC hasn’t stripped Jones of the belt, although his win against Cormier is officially a no contest. There’s no word on whether or not the UFC will allow Jones’ due process with USADA to play out before making a decision on the title or if they might strip him of the belt and either hand it back to Cormier or vacate it entirely.

Either way, Jones’ record now reflects a no contest after he originally defeated Cormier by third-round knockout at their meeting at UFC 214 in July.

