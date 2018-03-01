Jon Jones Will Never Admit to Being a Cheater

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 1, 2018
Jon Jones will never admit that he is a cheater. It is not something that he believes he has ever done.

“That’s something that I would never say that I am because that’s just not who I am.”

In his testimony before the California State Athletic Commission to try and defend himself over a positive drug test for steroids, Jones admitted that he is and has done many things. He talked about many of his past transgressions, which have led to him being stripped of the UFC title on multiple occasions and even seen him incarcerated, but he would not characterize himself as someone that has ever cheated.

“You can call me many things. I’m a little bit of a party boy or a wild guy or knucklehead, but a cheater is something that I will never, ever admit to.”

               

