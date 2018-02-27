Jon Jones’ UFC Fate Could Be Decided Today; Watch Live on MMAWeekly.com!

The Jon Jones California State Athletic Commission Live Stream begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT and will load in the space below. (Please refresh your page if you don’t see the video in the space below.)

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones goes before the California State Athletic Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 27, to potentially learn the fate of his UFC career. Tune in live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT on MMAWeekly.com!

Jon Jones’ Latest UFC Anti-Doping Violation Case Explained

Following his victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, Jones was notified that he had tested positive for the steroid Turinabol in a sample collected on July 28, the day prior to the fight. He was provisionally suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The UFC stripped the title from Jones and returned it to Cormier. It was Jones’ second anti-doping violation.

Jones’ first anti-doping violation stemmed from what was eventually deemed the reckless, but not intentional, ingestion of two banned substances that forced his removal from his UFC 200 headlining bout with Cormier just days prior to the event.

TRENDING > Will Jon Jones Be Arrested This Year? There Are Betting Odds for That

The result of the test surrounding UFC 214 also sounds somewhat questionable, as Jones had tested clean just a couple weeks prior to that and then tested clean again a few weeks after.

Jones and his legal team will make his case before the CSAC on Tuesday, hoping to finally resolve a case that has been dragging on for months.