HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones Trolls Daniel Cormier on July 4th Celebration Instagram Post

Cris Cyborg taking US Citizen oath

hot-sauce-featuredCris Cyborg Celebrates Her First 4th of July as an American Citizen

Conor McGregor holding baby Floyd Mayweather

hot-sauce-featuredDana White Teases Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather World Tour

Jeff Horn vs Manny Pacquiao

hot-sauce-featuredDid Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn Scoring Make MMA Judging Look Good? (Highlights)

Jon Jones Trolls Daniel Cormier on July 4th Celebration Instagram Post

July 5, 2017
1 Comment

Jon Jones rarely misses a chance to take a shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

The latest instance took place on the 4th of July when Cormier posted a photo from his time in the Olympics while celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday.

“Happy 4th of July everyone. Be safe and have a wonderful holiday. So lucky to have represented this great country,” Cormier wrote while posting a photo wearing his United States singlet from the Olympic games.

Happy 4th of July everyone. Be safe and have a wonderful holiday. So lucky to have represented this great country. #freedom #independenceday #merica

Jones wasted no time slamming Cormier with a comment of his own on the photo.

“By not making weight?” Jones posted in response.

 

Jones’ comment references Cormier’s 2008 run in the Olympic games when he represented the United States in freestyle wrestling, but a disastrous weight cut forced him out of the competition.  Cormier was pulled due to kidney failure from excessive weight cutting and that marked the end of his Olympic career.

Obviously, Jones saw the opportunity to take a shot at Cormier just weeks ahead of their rematch headlining UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif. on July 29. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 213 Embedded: ‘I’m a Champion...

Jul 05, 2017No Comments8 Views

On episode 1 of UFC 213 Embedded, the athletes sharpen their physical skills as fight week begins in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor and Floyd Ma...

Dana White recently teased a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor

Jul 05, 2017
Chris Weidman UFC 210

Chris Weidman’s Appea...

Chris Weidman will not have his loss to Gegard

Jul 05, 2017
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

Ronda Rousey Reveals Detail...

Ronda Rousey suffered through a home invasion earlier this

Jul 05, 2017
  • Sir_Roy

    Better that than getting nabbed for banned substances numerous times … or running into a pregnant lady with your car then running away. Or driving under the influence.

    Just saying.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA