Jon Jones Trolls Daniel Cormier on July 4th Celebration Instagram Post

Jon Jones rarely misses a chance to take a shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
The latest instance took place on the 4th of July when Cormier posted a photo from his time in the Olympics while celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday.
“Happy 4th of July everyone. Be safe and have a wonderful holiday. So lucky to have represented this great country,” Cormier wrote while posting a photo wearing his United States singlet from the Olympic games.
Jones wasted no time slamming Cormier with a comment of his own on the photo.
“By not making weight?” Jones posted in response.
Jones’ comment references Cormier’s 2008 run in the Olympic games when he represented the United States in freestyle wrestling, but a disastrous weight cut forced him out of the competition. Cormier was pulled due to kidney failure from excessive weight cutting and that marked the end of his Olympic career.
Obviously, Jones saw the opportunity to take a shot at Cormier just weeks ahead of their rematch headlining UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif. on July 29.
