Jon Jones Trolls Daniel Cormier on July 4th Celebration Instagram Post

Jon Jones rarely misses a chance to take a shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

The latest instance took place on the 4th of July when Cormier posted a photo from his time in the Olympics while celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday.

“Happy 4th of July everyone. Be safe and have a wonderful holiday. So lucky to have represented this great country,” Cormier wrote while posting a photo wearing his United States singlet from the Olympic games.