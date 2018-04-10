HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brock Lesnar - blur

featuredDid Brock Lesnar Nix UFC Return by Re-Signing with WWE?

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Accepts UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation Sanction, but Will Soon Be Eligible to Fight

Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Says Georges St-Pierre More Important than Conor McGregor for His Legacy

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Crowned Lightweight Champion with Lopsided Win Over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223

Jon Jones Torches ‘Envious Little Bastard’ Tyson Griffin in Ongoing War of Words

April 10, 2018
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones doesn’t use social media all that often, but he sure loves to unleash on former UFC athlete Tyson Griffin whenever his name is mentioned on Twitter.

The beef between Jones and Griffin goes back several years when the former UFC light heavyweight champion was being called out by Daniel Cormier. Griffin and Cormier were teammates and he injected himself into the conversation, which involved some nasty back and forth with Jones back in 2014.

Now the disdain shared between the fighters has been reignited after Griffin made a remark about Conor McGregor’s rampage through the Barclays Center last week that ended with him being arrested while facing several assault charges.

Jones quickly fired back at Griffin but that didn’t put an end to this latest war of words.

Instead, Griffin released a lengthy text message he received from Jones two years ago where the former UFC champ touted his wealth — reportedly at $8 million — and ended the conversation by asking why the veteran lightweight competitor was trying so desperately to get his attention.

Well that private message being released sent Jones on a tirade that ended with the longest reigning light heavyweight champion in UFC history claiming he ‘verbally body bagged’ Griffin in the exchange.

Obviously it doesn’t appear that Jones and Griffin are looking to settle this beef any time soon, especially considering their interactions stretch all the way back to 2014.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA