Jon Jones Torches ‘Envious Little Bastard’ Tyson Griffin in Ongoing War of Words

Jon Jones doesn’t use social media all that often, but he sure loves to unleash on former UFC athlete Tyson Griffin whenever his name is mentioned on Twitter.

The beef between Jones and Griffin goes back several years when the former UFC light heavyweight champion was being called out by Daniel Cormier. Griffin and Cormier were teammates and he injected himself into the conversation, which involved some nasty back and forth with Jones back in 2014.

Now the disdain shared between the fighters has been reignited after Griffin made a remark about Conor McGregor’s rampage through the Barclays Center last week that ended with him being arrested while facing several assault charges.

Well there goes @TheNotoriousMMA lossing his @BurgerKing deal faster than @JonnyBones lost his @Nike deal!! Or did he?? More?more problems ?? — Tyson Griffin (@TysonGriffin) April 5, 2018

Jones quickly fired back at Griffin but that didn’t put an end to this latest war of words.

@TysonGriffin my dream was to be sponsored by Nike as a high school wrestler, became an adult and made it happen. Even had my own sneaker which sold out within a day. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2018

@TysonGriffin You can tell by the tone of your tweet that you’re happy Connor may be losing his deal. Disguise yourself as an MMA coach or a MMA personality, I just see a bitter bitch who’s the size of my dick — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2018

Instead, Griffin released a lengthy text message he received from Jones two years ago where the former UFC champ touted his wealth — reportedly at $8 million — and ended the conversation by asking why the veteran lightweight competitor was trying so desperately to get his attention.

2 years ago I kept this private because I almost felt bad for @JonnyBones but now I’ll just let you all judge for yourselves. pic.twitter.com/s4eZfv8M25 — Tyson Griffin (@TysonGriffin) April 10, 2018

Well that private message being released sent Jones on a tirade that ended with the longest reigning light heavyweight champion in UFC history claiming he ‘verbally body bagged’ Griffin in the exchange.

@TysonGriffin It’s hilarious that you reposted our private messages, I meant every word I said. At first I thought your hatred was DC related but now I’m starting to think you are just an envious little bastard. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

@TysonGriffin At the end of the day, I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty fun shitting on you. Just because I’m the bigger man doesn’t mean I have to sit back be quiet and listen to your cyber attack. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

@TysonGriffin hope this has gained you a few more followers. I’m sure you were reply to my last message. Be quiet for a while and come out with more hatred in a few more months. It’s your pattern. You’re cute, my little pet ? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

@TysonGriffin last thing, don’t call me brother. My brothers are over 6 feet and champions… Hitting me with that soft shit after getting verbally body bagged. Stop throwing tomatoes from the sidelines bro, you’re whack — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

Obviously it doesn’t appear that Jones and Griffin are looking to settle this beef any time soon, especially considering their interactions stretch all the way back to 2014.