Jon Jones: The Brock Lesnar Fight is a Very Realistic Thing

(Video courtesy of Sports Illustrated | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

There is a lot on Jon Jones‘ mind since he won the UFC light heavyweight championship from Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jones recounted the fight with Cormier, discussed how realistic a fight with Brock Lesnar might be, talked about Stipe Miocic, touched on the Conor McGregor factor, and more.

