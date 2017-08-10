Jon Jones: The Brock Lesnar Fight is a Very Realistic Thing

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 10, 2017
(Video courtesy of Sports Illustrated | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

There is a lot on Jon Jones‘ mind since he won the UFC light heavyweight championship from Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. 

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jones recounted the fight with Cormier, discussed how realistic a fight with Brock Lesnar might be, talked about Stipe Miocic, touched on the Conor McGregor factor, and more. 

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Officially Signs His Contract to Face Michael Bisping at UFC 217

