Jon Jones’ Team Releases Statement Following Failed Drug Test from UFC 214

Following news that he failed a drug test administered ahead of his fight with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, Jon Jones and his team released a statement on Tuesday night.

UFC officials confirmed that Jones had been flagged for a potential doping violation from a test taken following the weigh-ins on July 28.

Jones would go onto beat Cormier by third round knockout to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Here is the full statement provided by Jones’ team:

“We are all at a complete loss for words right now. Jon, his trainers, his nutritionists and his entire camp have worked tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation. We are having the samples tested again to determine the validity or source of the contamination.

“Jon is crushed by this news and we are doing whatever we can as a team to support him.”

While Jones has been provisionally suspended as a result of the positive drug test, he will have the opportunity for an adjudication process with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) before any potential punishment is handed down.

Jones has not yet revealed the substance that was found in his drug test. A previous report from TMZ claimed that Jones tested positive for Turinabol, which is an anabolic steroid.

