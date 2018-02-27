HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

February 27, 2018
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones went before the California State Athletic Commission on Tuesday, arguing his case for leniency after having tested positive for a steroid.

Jon Jones’ Latest UFC Anti-Doping Violation Case Explained

Jon Jones at CSAC Steroid Hearing - 022718Following his victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, Jones was notified that he had tested positive for the steroid Turinabol in a sample collected on July 28, the day prior to the fight. He was provisionally suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The UFC stripped the title from Jones and returned it to Cormier. It was Jones’ second anti-doping violation.

Jones’ first anti-doping violation stemmed from what was eventually deemed the reckless, but not intentional, ingestion of two banned substances that forced his removal from his UFC 200 headlining bout with Cormier just days prior to the event.

The result of the test surrounding UFC 214 also sounds somewhat questionable, as Jones had tested clean just a couple weeks prior to that and then tested clean again a few weeks after.

Jon Jones Faced the California State Athletic Commission

When Jones finally went before the CSAC to have his hearing over the positive UFC 214 drug test for steroids, he and his team tried to make a case for him having no knowledge of ingesting a substance which contained steroids. Despite their best efforts, Jones was still hit with stern penalties, and wasn’t yet out of the woods with USADA over the same charge.

               

