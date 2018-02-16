HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Mitrion punching Roy Nelson at Bellator 194

featuredMatt Mitrione Narrowly Defeats Roy Nelson (Bellator 194 Results)

featuredRoy Nelson On His Rematch with Matt Mitrione: ‘I’m Just a Better Fighter’

MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update: February 14, 2018

featuredMatt Mitrione Admits Opening Round Matchup Against Roy Nelson ‘Didn’t Make Any Sense’

Jon Jones Sends a Vicious Message to All of His Haters

February 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones has a message for his haters.

On Friday, the longest reigning light heavyweight champion in UFC history sent out a message to his detractors and he definitely wasn’t mincing words.

Jones doesn’t usually take to Twitter unless he really has something to say and while he’s been relatively quite since facing a provisional suspension after testing positive for a banned substance last July, the former champion unleashed a fireball on Friday.

“Let me talk to my haters,” Jones wrote. “Blame my greatness on things you simply will never understand. Hard work. Passion. Suck one.”

Not really a lot of room for interpretation in that message.

What is unclear, however, is why Jones decided to go on the attack with this latest post on Twitter.

Jones’ name has been in the headlines more recently thanks to his management team speaking out about his suspension with hopes of seeing the former UFC champion back in the Octagon before the end of 2018.

Jones has an upcoming hearing with the California State Athletic Commission on Feb. 27 to determine any potential punishment for his positive drug test last year following a fight against Daniel Cormier.

Regardless of that decision, Jones will then also have to deal with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) where he faces a potential four year suspension for a second infraction of the UFC’s anti-doping policy after also testing positive for a pair of banned substances in 2015.

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA