Jon Jones Sends a Vicious Message to All of His Haters

Jon Jones has a message for his haters.

On Friday, the longest reigning light heavyweight champion in UFC history sent out a message to his detractors and he definitely wasn’t mincing words.

Jones doesn’t usually take to Twitter unless he really has something to say and while he’s been relatively quite since facing a provisional suspension after testing positive for a banned substance last July, the former champion unleashed a fireball on Friday.

“Let me talk to my haters,” Jones wrote. “Blame my greatness on things you simply will never understand. Hard work. Passion. Suck one.”

Not really a lot of room for interpretation in that message.

What is unclear, however, is why Jones decided to go on the attack with this latest post on Twitter.

Jones’ name has been in the headlines more recently thanks to his management team speaking out about his suspension with hopes of seeing the former UFC champion back in the Octagon before the end of 2018.

Jones has an upcoming hearing with the California State Athletic Commission on Feb. 27 to determine any potential punishment for his positive drug test last year following a fight against Daniel Cormier.

Regardless of that decision, Jones will then also have to deal with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) where he faces a potential four year suspension for a second infraction of the UFC’s anti-doping policy after also testing positive for a pair of banned substances in 2015.