Jon Jones: Ronda Rousey is Always Going To Be an Absolute Legend (video)

(Courtesy of TMZSports)

While Ronda Rousey and her coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, have come under a lot of heavy scrutiny since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, fellow former champion Jon Jones believes that she is always going to be considered an absolute legend. That’s not to say that he’s in agreement with the idea that Rousey should retire.

