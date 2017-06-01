Jon Jones Roasts Alexander Gustafsson Over ‘Not a Champion’ Jab

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 1, 2017
Following his victory over Glover Teixeira, Alexander Gustafsson addressed his disdain for Jon Jones. In return, Jones roasted Gustafsson via Twitter.

In part, Gustafsson said, “(Jones) hasn’t lost yet. He’s demolished everyone he fights, but as a person, as a champion, he’s not a champion in my eyes. He’s not a good person in my eyes. That’s why I always say I hope (Daniel Cormier) wins because I like the guy. He’s a worthy champion.”

Jones and Cormier will rematch for Cormier’s light heavyweight belt at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

Jones didn’t take too kindly to Gustafsson’s words — surprise, surprise — and blasted the No. 1 contender on social media. 

