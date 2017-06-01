Jon Jones Roasts Alexander Gustafsson Over ‘Not a Champion’ Jab

Following his victory over Glover Teixeira, Alexander Gustafsson addressed his disdain for Jon Jones. In return, Jones roasted Gustafsson via Twitter.

In part, Gustafsson said, “(Jones) hasn’t lost yet. He’s demolished everyone he fights, but as a person, as a champion, he’s not a champion in my eyes. He’s not a good person in my eyes. That’s why I always say I hope (Daniel Cormier) wins because I like the guy. He’s a worthy champion.”

Jones and Cormier will rematch for Cormier’s light heavyweight belt at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

Jones didn’t take too kindly to Gustafsson’s words — surprise, surprise — and blasted the No. 1 contender on social media.

Of course you are rooting for Daniel Gus, you might as well pray for him while you're at it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2017

And here's a little FYI, you didn't lose against DC and I because of your cardio, it was because your lack of heart. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2017

I'm not a champion because you don't like my personality? Fuck you lol — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2017

"Jon Jones is a bad person" you sound like a fucking dork. Congrats on the engagement though, beautiful woman — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2017

Maybe good guys don't always finish last. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2017

I’m not a champion cuz I’m a bad person? you’re not a champion because you don’t win championship fights. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2017

Haha you're right I'll stop. I would hate me too if I were him. https://t.co/ABDtirLsMh — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2017

