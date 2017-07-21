Jon Jones Rips Daniel Cormier for Weigh-in Towel Trick

Nobody is pulling punches in the lead-up to the UFC 214 headlining rematch between light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Jon Jones.

Jones in particular has taken some shots at Cormier, looking to break down his psyche heading into the fight, which is slated for July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

In a recent Instagram post, Jones took a sly jab at Cormier’s towel trick at the UFC 210 weigh-ins in Buffalo, where the champ was struggling to make weight. It’s not as devastating as his hook, but Jones is getting in all the shots he can before they step into the Octagon.

All the discipline and hard work is definitely paying off, was a mean 217lbs today after practice. #NoShortcutsToGreatness #Earnit #CheatingAsshole A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

