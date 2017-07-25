Jon Jones Rips Daniel Cormier for Steroid Accusations

Jon Jones readily admits that he has been his own worst enemy over the years. One thing he won’t cop to, however, is steroids.

While UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has berated Jones as a cheat and a steroid user, Jones vehemently denied the accusation while simultaneously crediting Cormier for being a “good dude.”

