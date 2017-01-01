Jon Jones Rings in the New Year With an Honest Look Back at a Rough 2016

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones rang in the New Year by taking a look back at the year that was, a year that landed him on suspension. But his outlook wasn't nearly as bleak as one might think.

Life is all about perspective. Did you have a great 2016 or was it terrible? Guess that all depends on how you look at things — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) January 1, 2017

@JonnyBones You had a terrible 2016 no matter how u look at it — Robin Dahling (@RobinDahling) January 1, 2017

Lol i’m going to have to disagree with you my friend. https://t.co/ZemYeiBK2s — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) January 1, 2017

Had time to experience what life would be like outside of sports. Been a professional athlete since age 19. reality check was much needed — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) January 1, 2017

Had the opportunity to break my dependence on marijuana. First year not blazing since high school — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) January 1, 2017

Remained unbroken, positive and excited about the future. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) January 1, 2017

I really could go on and on. My point is, it’s all about perspective. Learn to be grateful and count your blessings. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) January 1, 2017

@JonnyBones The true test of a man/woman is how they handle adversity & you’ve faced it numerous times. I hope you have a prosperous 2017. — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) January 1, 2017