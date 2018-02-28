Jon Jones Responds After Miesha Tate Says She’s Lost Faith In Him Following Latest Doping Case

Miesha Tate is done with Jon Jones and now the former UFC light heavyweight champion has responded.

On her Sirius XM radio show this week, Tate talked about Jones’ hearing before the California State Athletic Commission after he tested positive for steroids following his most recent fight against Daniel Cormier.

Jones was ultimately fined $205,000 and had his fight license revoked with a pending case with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) where he could face up to a four year suspension for his second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

Between this latest incident and a long line of past mistakes that Jones had made, Tate says she can no longer support him as a fan or fellow fighter.

“The thing is, I don’t really care at this point if he comes back because I’ve lost the motivation and the interest, and the faith that I have in Jon Jones has been lost,” Tate said. “Now maybe in three, four years, if he gets a great suspension, if he gets the book thrown at him and he really does make those changes, maybe he has a chance at restoring [his legacy], but at this point I just don’t care anymore. I don’t care. I’m over Jon Jones. I’m done with it.

“I don’t want to hear his sob story. I felt sorry for the first, second time he kind of had me. But it’s like, fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, I mean, come on, am I waiting for a fourth now? I’m over it.”

""I don't really care at this point if he comes back"@MieshaTate explains to @RJcliffordMMA why she has no desire to see Jon Jones return to MMA anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/gCyq3N0mbB — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) February 28, 2018

Tate added that she hoped Jones would be able to turn his life around and find success in his career, but at this point she’s checking out as one of his supporters.

“I’m over it. I wish and I hope that it does change Jon jones and I hope but I’m also not invested in Jon Jones anymore,” Tate stated. “I guess that’s what it is. I’m just kind of checked out at this point. It’s just been too many times, too many instances and I’ve heard this story one, two, three, four, five times already. It’s like unless he shows me something different than just saying ‘I’m a changed man’, he’s got to do a lot more to gain me back as a fan and to care to see him compete again.

“I just don’t want to be let down again.”

The message was received by Jones, who then responded to Tate on Twitter.

“I don’t quit when things get tough for me, I get stronger,” Jones wrote. “You just wait and see, maybe you’ll even find motivation in it. Sucks I lost you as a fan. Enjoy retirement sister.”

@MieshaTate I don’t quit when things get tough for me, I get stronger. You just wait and see, maybe you’ll even find motivation in it. Sucks I lost you as a fan. Enjoy retirement sister — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 1, 2018

Jones remains on provisional suspension from USADA until the anti-doping agency figures out whatever punishment may be handed down for this latest infraction of UFC policy.