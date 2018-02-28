HOT OFF THE WIRE
Frankie Edgar

featuredFrankie Edgar Needs His ‘Spidey Senses’ on Full Alert to Deal with Brian Ortega

Jon Jones - UFC 214 post presser

featuredJon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg Explains Why She Decided to Save the Day and Fight at UFC 222

Jon Jones at CSAC Steroid Hearing - 022718

featuredJon Jones Hammered with Heavy Fine and License Revocation by California Commission

Jon Jones Responds After Miesha Tate Says She’s Lost Faith In Him Following Latest Doping Case

February 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

Miesha Tate is done with Jon Jones and now the former UFC light heavyweight champion has responded.

On her Sirius XM radio show this week, Tate talked about Jones’ hearing before the California State Athletic Commission after he tested positive for steroids following his most recent fight against Daniel Cormier.

Jones was ultimately fined $205,000 and had his fight license revoked with a pending case with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) where he could face up to a four year suspension for his second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

Between this latest incident and a long line of past mistakes that Jones had made, Tate says she can no longer support him as a fan or fellow fighter.

“The thing is, I don’t really care at this point if he comes back because I’ve lost the motivation and the interest, and the faith that I have in Jon Jones has been lost,” Tate said. “Now maybe in three, four years, if he gets a great suspension, if he gets the book thrown at him and he really does make those changes, maybe he has a chance at restoring [his legacy], but at this point I just don’t care anymore. I don’t care. I’m over Jon Jones. I’m done with it.

“I don’t want to hear his sob story. I felt sorry for the first, second time he kind of had me. But it’s like, fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, I mean, come on, am I waiting for a fourth now? I’m over it.”

Tate added that she hoped Jones would be able to turn his life around and find success in his career, but at this point she’s checking out as one of his supporters.

“I’m over it. I wish and I hope that it does change Jon jones and I hope but I’m also not invested in Jon Jones anymore,” Tate stated. “I guess that’s what it is. I’m just kind of checked out at this point. It’s just been too many times, too many instances and I’ve heard this story one, two, three, four, five times already. It’s like unless he shows me something different than just saying ‘I’m a changed man’, he’s got to do a lot more to gain me back as a fan and to care to see him compete again.

“I just don’t want to be let down again.”

The message was received by Jones, who then responded to Tate on Twitter.

“I don’t quit when things get tough for me, I get stronger,” Jones wrote. “You just wait and see, maybe you’ll even find motivation in it. Sucks I lost you as a fan. Enjoy retirement sister.”

Jones remains on provisional suspension from USADA until the anti-doping agency figures out whatever punishment may be handed down for this latest infraction of UFC policy.

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA