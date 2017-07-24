Jon Jones Reaching New Levels Heading into Daniel Cormier Rematch (UFC 214 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 214 Embedded, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones pushes himself to reach new levels in his upcoming rematch against bitter rival Daniel Cormier. Reigning champion Cormier trains at American Kickboxing Academy alongside Cain Velasquez for what he knows will be a career-defining bout. After an outdoor workout, Cormier reflects on his passion for the sport of MMA, then heads back to the gym where he and Jones trade barbs on a televised interview. Jones’ teammates Holly Holm and Michelle Waterson join him as he receives a special honor.

UFC 214 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 214 taking place Saturday, July 29 on Pay-Per-View.

Jones and Cormier meet in the UFC 214 headliner on Saturday, July 29. Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

