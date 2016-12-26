HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones Out of the Picture, Rumble Willing to Wait for Daniel Cormier (video)

December 26, 2016
No Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is willing to wait forever to fight UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, and he’ll talk forever about it, just don’t ask him about Jon Jones.

“Jon Jones is not hanging over the division. He’s not even the picture right now,” said Johnson when asked about the former champion, who is currently under suspension.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Media Blackout Continues

Johnson had a lot to say about his quest to attain the light heavyweight title, his unwillingness to fight replacement fighters like Gegard Mousasi, and why he’s willing to wait until Cormier is ready to fight.

