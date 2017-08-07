HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones Opens Up on Why He Praised Daniel Cormier After UFC 214 (video)

August 7, 2017
(Video courtesy of Good Morning America | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones joined Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” on Monday where he laid out why he heaped praise upon Daniel Cormier after their recent fight despite their disdain for each other. He also discussed the possibility of facing Brock Lesnar and how soon the fight could take place.

