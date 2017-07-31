Jon Jones Opens as Massive Favorite in Potential Fight Against Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones may be the light heavyweight champion, but it appears he’d still be favored to win at least one superfight if he moved up to a bigger division.

Over the past week, Jones has teased a possible showdown with former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, who has hinted at a return to action since his name was mentioned.

Jones went as far as calling out Lesnar following his knockout win over Daniel Cormier on Saturday night, which prompted a response from the hulking heavyweight, who is currently competing in the WWE.

“Be careful what you wish for, young man,” Lesnar told the Associated Press.

Well despite an ominous warning from Lesnar it appears the oddsmakers actually believe it’s the former heavyweight champion who may want to be careful in a fight with Jones.

According to the oddsmakers at Bovada, Jones would be a heavy favorite to win the fight against Lesnar if they met in the Octagon.

Jones is currently sitting as more than a 3-to-1 favorite at -350 for a potential fight with Lesnar, who comes back as the underdog at +265.

Obviously, the fight has to actually take place for those odds to matter, but it’s clear Jones is still getting a ton of respect even if he ventures up to heavyweight for a showdown with Lesnar.

Both Jones and Lesnar appear on board for the fight, but whether or not it actually happens remains to be seen.

