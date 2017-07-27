HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White angry and Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Reveals Who He Expects Georges St-Pierre to Fight in His Return to the UFC

UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Media Call

featuredUFC 214 Media Call Replay Featuring Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman Taps Out Kelvin Gastelum, Calls Out Michael Bisping (UFC on FOX 25 Results)

UFC on FOX 25 Weidman vs Gastelum Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Jon Jones on Why He Took His Shirt Off at the UFC 214 Presser

July 27, 2017
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones got animated at the UFC 214 pre-fight press conference on Wednesday, ripping his shirt off, which is not something that he normally does at a press conference. 

At Thursday’s open workout scrum with reporters, Jones explained the psychology behind his actions, being able to eat ice cream the day before weigh-ins, and how tough Daniel Cormier‘s weight cut appears and how it could affect their fight.

TRENDING > UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference Face Offs

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Fight Society Podcast: UFC 214 Preview with A...

Jul 27, 2017NoNo Comments15 Views

It’s all about UFC 214 on the latest Fight Society podcast as hosts Damon Martin and Jeremy Loper break down all the action taking place this weekend

Cris Cyborg UFC 214 Workout Scrum

Cris Cyborg on Ronda Rousey...

Cris "Cyborg" Justino talked about her longstanding rivalry with

Jul 27, 2017
Cris Cyborg capoeira UFC 214 workout

Cris Cyborg’s Capoeir...

Cris "Cyborg" Justino incorporated capoeira into her UFC 214

Jul 27, 2017
Robbie Lawler vs Donald Cerrone UFC 214 Media Day

UFC 214 Ultimate Media Day ...

Watch the fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 214 fight

Jul 27, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA