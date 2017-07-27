Jon Jones on Why He Took His Shirt Off at the UFC 214 Presser

Jon Jones got animated at the UFC 214 pre-fight press conference on Wednesday, ripping his shirt off, which is not something that he normally does at a press conference.

At Thursday’s open workout scrum with reporters, Jones explained the psychology behind his actions, being able to eat ice cream the day before weigh-ins, and how tough Daniel Cormier‘s weight cut appears and how it could affect their fight.

