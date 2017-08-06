Jon Jones’ No. 1 Fan, Snoop Dogg, Says Daniel Cormier was ‘Crying Like a Bitch’

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

MMA fan, Urijah Faber commentary partner, and Jon Jones‘ No. 1 fan, Snoop Dogg, laid the smack talk down on Daniel Cormier in recent comments to TMZ Sports. Snoop said that Jones had Cormier “crying like a bitch” at UFC 214, and also chimed in on a potential Jones vs. Brock Lesnar bout.

