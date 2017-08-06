HOT OFF THE WIRE
Snoop Dogg trash talks Daniel Cormier

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones’ No. 1 Fan, Snoop Dogg, Says Daniel Cormier was ‘Crying Like a Bitch’

Paulie Malignaggi

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Sparring Partner Paulie Malignaggie Angry, Feels Exploited

Conor McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Slams Floyd Mayweather Over Smaller Gloves

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - 2 Kings Collide

hot-sauce-featuredWatch the First Official Mayweather vs. McGregor Commercial Spot: Two Kings Collide

Jon Jones’ No. 1 Fan, Snoop Dogg, Says Daniel Cormier was ‘Crying Like a Bitch’

August 6, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

MMA fan, Urijah Faber commentary partner, and Jon Jones‘ No. 1 fan, Snoop Dogg, laid the smack talk down on Daniel Cormier in recent comments to TMZ Sports. Snoop said that Jones had Cormier “crying like a bitch” at UFC 214, and also chimed in on a potential Jones vs. Brock Lesnar bout.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor on Paulie Malignaggi: ‘He Got His Ass Whooped and That’s It’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Sergio Pettis UFC Mexico City

Sergio Pettis Not Sure if He’ll Get a T...

Aug 06, 2017NoNo Comments12 Views

Sergio Pettis positioned himself at the top of the flyweight division with his win over Brandon Moreno. Hear his thoughts on the fight.

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Cas...

UFC veterans, Invicta FC stars and a host of

Aug 06, 2017

Glover Teixeira Takes On Mi...

No. 4 ranked Glover Teixeira will meet No. 9

Aug 06, 2017
Dustin Ortiz

Dustin Ortiz’s Record...

Dustin Ortiz led the charge on the UFC Fight

Aug 06, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA