Jon Jones’ NFL Star Brother in Backstage Confrontation with Daniel Cormier’s ‘Gym Rats’

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Jon Jones is getting ready to rematch Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 for the light heavyweight championship. Jones’ brother, NFL star Arthur Jones, told TMZ Sports that he got into a backstage altercation with Cormier’s camp at Friday’s early, official UFC 214 weigh-in.

