Jon Jones’ Mother Passes Away After Battle with Diabetes

June 13, 2017
1 Comment

Jon Jones‘ mother, Camille, passed away on Sunday following her battle with diabetes. She was 55 years of age.

Jon’s brother Arthur, a lineman in the National Football League, posted on Instagram, confirming his mother’s passing.

“Mom, I love you so much! It’s hard to (accept) the fact that my mother is not with me anymore. She went to be with my sister in heaven,” wrote Jones. “No more pain and suffering. Thank you for making me the man I am today!

“This Friday and Saturday will be the toughest weekend of my life. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Jon Jones, mom, and brothersCamille Jones is survived by her husband, Arthur, and her three sons, all of whom are professional athletes. Jon is, of course, a UFC fighter. Arthur and Chandler are both NFL players. Camille and Arthur’s daughter Carmen died of a brain tumor in 2002, according to Binghamton Homepage.

Jon is currently slated to rematch current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

(Photo courtesy of TMZ Sports)

