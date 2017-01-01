Jon Jones Lends Ronda Rousey His Support and Advice

Though Jon Jones‘ bumps in the road have been more outside of the cage than in it, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has had to deal with a lot of adversity over the years. When an athlete holds a prominent position, such as he does, and Ronda Rousey does, the scrutiny is magnified when times are tough.

After Rousey was dismantled by UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds on Friday night, Jones chimed in on Twitter, lending his support and advice to his friend and fellow former champion.

My advice to Ronda would be to pick yourself up and try again. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I believe Rousey will be a champion for the rest of her life, even if she never wins another fight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I think it’s important for Ronda to show her fans how great she truly is by displaying her courage and giving it another try. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

What she does next will truly determine her legacy. I really hope she chooses to be a unbroken. Her story doesn’t have to be over here — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I also still believe she beats 90% of the division. Lots of ass kicking still to be done, lots of money to be made — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I’m sure she learned a lot after the Holly fight, taking your opponent down can be easier said than done https://t.co/EtCVJwVuBW — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

seems like the whole MMA world is against her boxing coach. I’ve never seen him work, maybe he’s not the problem https://t.co/GdrtJv6H04 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Maybe she just needs to complement her coach with an MMA family. Maybe she should join one of the bigger MMA teams — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Being around other bad asses and constantly sharing your spotlight could be good for you and so many ways. They can improve on your humility — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Constantly being humbled is never a bad thing in a sport like this — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

That definitely helped Connor after his Diaz loss, same with Chael. https://t.co/p9YWhDcSJz — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Seems like people will forgive you for talking shit and losing as long as you take it like a champ. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

In my opinion leaving with her dignity would be trying again. Sends a huge message https://t.co/wp45mgEq6O — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I don’t think taking a bunch of time off is necessarily what she needs. she needs a better stylistic match up. https://t.co/cZKPdhQ4HA — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

To all the people who loves to kick a person when they’re down. https://t.co/cb3b0vMygt pic.twitter.com/H8itfnUKyX — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) January 1, 2017

