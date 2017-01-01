HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey at UFC 184

featuredRonda Rousey Releases Statement on Her UFC Future

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

amanda-nunes-ufc207promo-handsraised-750

featuredAmanda Nunes Destroys Ronda Rousey (UFC 207 Results)

Cody Garbrandt UFC 207 weigh-in

featuredCody Garbrandt Dethrones Dominick Cruz, Becomes UFC Bantamweight Champion (UFC 207 Results)

Jon Jones Lends Ronda Rousey His Support and Advice

January 1, 2017
1 Comment

Though Jon Jones‘ bumps in the road have been more outside of the cage than in it, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has had to deal with a lot of adversity over the years. When an athlete holds a prominent position, such as he does, and Ronda Rousey does, the scrutiny is magnified when times are tough.

After Rousey was dismantled by UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds on Friday night, Jones chimed in on Twitter, lending his support and advice to his friend and fellow former champion.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Rips Ronda Rousey’s Coach After UFC 207 Destruction (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor and Dana White UFC 189

Dana White Reiterates Conor McGregor is Not i...

Jan 01, 20173 Comments58 Views

UFC president Dana White stands by his belief that Conor McGregor won't be back in the Octagon until late in 2017.

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

Amanda Nunes Advice to Rond...

After Amanda Nunes defended her UFC women's bantamweight title

Dec 31, 2016
Ronda Rousey at UFC 184

Ronda Rousey Releases State...

Following a 48-second drubbing at the hands of bantamweight

Dec 31, 2016
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

Ronda Rousey’s Mom Ha...

Ronda Rousey's mom is still not a fan of

Dec 31, 2016
  • himmler adams

    Rousey called a fraud and fake now after being exposed with the weak fragile jaw.
    ??? Question is now was the twice KO’d Rousey ever any good? Look at the stiffs Lousy Rousey beat on who were weak and so average who never fought back. When faced with tough punchers Lousy Rousey crumbled like the fraud Rousey was.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA