HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson UFC 210 weigh

featuredAnthony Johnson’s Team Wants Cut of Daniel Cormier’s Purse for Controversial Weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier Retains Title, Anthony Johnson Retires (UFC 210 Results)

featuredUFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Jon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

April 11, 2017
5 Comments

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was scheduled to rematch current titleholder Daniel Cormier at UFC 200 in July 2016, but was removed from the fight and stripped of the interim title after testing positive to banned substances during an out-of-competition test. Those substances were Clomiphene, an anti-estrogen agent, as well as Letrozole, an aromatase inhibitor.

Jones was given a year-long suspension by USADA and the Nevada State Athletic Commission. He’ll be able to return to the Octagon this July. He maintains that he never cheated.

“I have never cheated in this sport. Every once of my success has been hard work, dedication, focus, and a lot of God’s grace. I’ve never cheated in this sport,” he said during a recent press conference in Buffalo, N.Y. “Had I cheated there would have been a much more strict punishment. I got the minimum because I was proven innocent.”

Jon Jones Recounts UFC 100Innocent may be a bit misleading. Jones did fail an out-of-competition drug test, but didn’t test positive to performance enhancing substances. He claims that the substances were unknowingly ingested when he took a “sex pill.”

“What USADA told me was that I am guilty of not going through the proper steps to prevent the whole situation from happening.  That was the only thing that I was guilty of,” said Jones.

“I had that estrogen blocker in my system.  There was never any steroids ever found in my system.  My testosterone levels have never fluctuated.  If someone wants to call me a steroid user, that is 1,000-percent false.  Steroids have never been found in my system.  I was guilty of having an estrogen blocker in my system and we found the exact pill that the estrogen blockers came from.  USADA themselves tested the pills, and they found that it was a tainted supplement.  These are 1,000-percent facts.”

TRENDING > Anthony Johnson Surprisingly Retires at UFC 210

Jones isn’t worried about the accusation of being a cheater following him for the rest of his career.  He doesn’t think he cheated.  

“I don’t feel like I’ll be labeled as being a steroid user throughout my career because, quite frankly, I’ve never had steroids in my system,” he said.  “I have guilty of having an estrogen blocker in my system, which is not performance enhancing at all.”   

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Wilson Reis

Wilson Reis Sinks Choke Against Hector Sandov...

Apr 10, 2017No Comments51 Views

Watch Wilson Reis' victory over Hector Sandoval at UFC 201. Reis takes on Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title at UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday.

Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson Believes ...

In a Monday luncheon with the media, Michelle Waterson

Apr 10, 2017
Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson UFC 210 weigh

Anthony Johnson’s Tea...

Anthony Johnson's team is pursuing 20-percent of Daniel Cormier's

Apr 10, 2017
Ronaldo Jacare Souza UFC 208 pre scrum

Jacare Souza Poised to Join...

Though neither has yet to declare the desire to

Apr 10, 2017
  • Darin

    This guy is still referencing God? How many times did God ‘grace’ your fingers into Texeira’s eyes?

    • Johnny Sanchez

      Well since you are perfect go ahead and throw the first stone right at his head. You can be the first one to knock him out – lest you be judged yourself that is…

  • Johnny Sanchez

    He’s da G.O.A.T!!!!!!!

  • Mr. Gourmet

    Your an awesome fighter Jon, thats all i care!
    Come back and fight. entertain me, lik eu Always did!
    Super fighter!

  • RobertStrong

    He is the best of the division no doubt about that. He is one of the best mma fighter no doubt about that ether but he cheated intentionally or not. If it was not intentionally, than he should look more carefully at the supplement he is taking and come on if he need sex pills, he a as a serious problem.

    By the way, people spend too much money on useless supplements. There’s a lot of the long term effet.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA