HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Media Call

featuredUFC 214 Media Call Replay Featuring Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman Taps Out Kelvin Gastelum, Calls Out Michael Bisping (UFC on FOX 25 Results)

UFC on FOX 25 Weidman vs Gastelum Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark (UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-in Results)

Jon Jones: ‘I’m Not the Challenger, He’s the Challenger’ (UFC 214 Embedded)

July 26, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 214, light heavyweight title challenger Jon Jones and reigning champion Daniel Cormier make the media rounds in LA. At home in Orange County, featherweight title contender Cris Cyborg packs for her short drive to fight week and shows off some gifts from fans. Her opponent Tonya Evinger trains to fight as many rounds as necessary in whatever style is required to win the fight. Cormier makes a detour to his Reseda barbershop and watches a Jones interview on TV; that night, “Bones” takes his belt to the UFC Gym for an after-dark workout.

TRENDING > UFC 214 Pre-Fight Press Conference Face Offs

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Dana White angry and Georges St-Pierre

Dana White Reveals Who He Expects Georges St-...

Jul 26, 2017NoNo Comments33 Views

UFC president Dana White will meet with Georges St-Pierre's representatives on Wednesday during the UFC 214 fight week.

UFC 214 Pre-Fight Press Con...

The UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 pre-fight press

Jul 26, 2017

UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones ...

The three champions defending their titles at UFC 214

Jul 26, 2017
Jon Jones & Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier to Jon Jones...

Jon Jones talks about finishing UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel

Jul 26, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA