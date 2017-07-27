Jon Jones: ‘I’ll Deal with Daniel Cormier Then I’ll Deal with Brock Lesnar’

There have been rumors of Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC. UFC president Dana White has not spoken to Lesnar, but Jon Jones showed interest in fighting the former heavyweight champion if he returns.

“I would love to fight Brock Lesnar,” Jones said. “He’s a massive dude, it would be a massive draw, really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge.”

Lesnar responded to Jones‘ interest in a fight. “Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere,” Lesnar told the Associated Press. “Right now he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday night.”

During the UFC 214 pre-fight press conference, Jones said that he’ll deal with Lesnar after he deals with Cormier on Saturday.

