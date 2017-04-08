Jon Jones: ‘If I Were To Bet, I’d Go with Daniel Cormier’

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will return to the Octagon this summer and will be sitting “front and center” for the UFC 210 main event between current titleholder Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson on Saturday night. He could potentially be facing the winner in his return to competition.

Having fought Cormier and prepared to fight Johnson before, Jones knows the participants in Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner well. He’s the only person to defeat Cormier, but predicts that the champion will retain his belt against Johnson in Buffalo, N.Y.

While he’d put his money on Cormier, Johnson acknowledged that Johnson has a good chance at becoming the new 205-pound champion. He’s always just one strike away from victory.

“I think (Johnson) has a very strong chance to do it, a puncher’s chance. But if I were to bet, I’d put my money on Daniel Cormier just because of the last performance,” said Jones during a press conference in Buffalo on Friday.

“You’ve got to have the total package to beat people at a certain level in this sport, and DC is closer to that level of having that perfect, complete game. I think Anthony has a great chance, but if I were to bet, I’d go with Daniel Cormier,” he added.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier’s Baffling Two-Minute Weight Loss (UFC 210 video)

Jones’s prediction of Cormier retaining the title echoes Cormier’s assessment that he has more ways to win than Johnson. Cormier believes Johnson only has a puncher’s chance.

“He’s extremely talented with God-given knockout power. He has a great kickboxing coach, but this sport is mixed martial arts,” said Jones. “I just feel like Johnson’s a very one-dimensional fighter.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram