Jon Jones: “I Want to Be the First One to Make Daniel Cormier Quit’

Jon Jones believes that there will be no grudge match, no trilogy fight between Daniel Cormier and himself following UFC 214. In fact, Jones’ goal is to become the first fighter to make Cormier quit inside of the Octagon.

