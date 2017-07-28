Jon Jones: “I Want to Be the First One to Make Daniel Cormier Quit’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 28, 2017
Jon Jones believes that there will be no grudge match, no trilogy fight between Daniel Cormier and himself following UFC 214. In fact, Jones’ goal is to become the first fighter to make Cormier quit inside of the Octagon.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

