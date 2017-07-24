Jon Jones: ‘I Am Already the Greatest Fighter of All Time’ (video)

Heading into his rematch with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, former champ Jon Jones told FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” that he believes, regardless of all the turbulence surrounding him, he is already the greatest fighter of all time.

“I believe that I already am the greatest fighter of all time,” Jones said. “My record speaks for itself. I’ve beaten six hall of famers already. My resume is incomparable to anybody in our sport. This fight is huge for my legacy. Every fight is huge for my legacy. My legacy is an accumulation of what I do. Every fight is extremely important, and I try not to look at one fight more important than another one. It’s just another match.”

