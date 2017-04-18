Jon Jones ‘Highly Recommends’ Sex Pills

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was scheduled to rematch titleholder Daniel Cormier at UFC 200, but was removed from the bout and stripped of the interim belt for an anti-doping violation. “Bones” tested positive to estrogen blockers, banned substances, during an out-of-competition sample collection leading up to the July 2016 event.

Jones was handed a one-year suspension by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the Nevada State Athletic Commission. An investigation determined that the positive test was a result of Jones ingesting a sex pill to enhance bedroom performance. While Jones regrets failing a drug test, he endorses taking sex pills.

“I have been in the UFC for many, many years, and I have taken sex pills several times throughout my adult life. I highly recommend it. It’s (expletive) great,” he said during a recent press conference in New York.

Performance-enhancing drugs are banned in sports, but he encourages their use to be a champion on the mattress.