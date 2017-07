Jon Jones Has Paid for What He’s Done Wrong… It’s Time to Move On

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Jon Jones talks about having paid for the things he’s done wrong and thinks fans will be ready to forgive and forget after he beats Daniel Cormier on Saturday, July 29 at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif.

TRENDING > Jon Jones: ‘I Am Already the Greatest Fighter of All Time’ (video)

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram