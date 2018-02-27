Jon Jones Hammered with Heavy Fine and License Revocation by California Commission

Jon Jones was hit with a $205,000 fine and license revocation on Tuesday after a hearing with the California State Athletic Commission following a positive drug test for steroids on July 28, 2017.

Jones will be forced to pay 40-percent of his $500,000 purse for UFC 214, plus having his license revoked in California. Jones could reapply for another license in California as soon as Aug. 28, but the commission also deferred to USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), who could still hand down a lengthy suspension based on the positive drug test.

Jones faces a possible suspension up to four years from USADA after a second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

Jon Jones Pleaded His Steroid Case to the California State Athletic Commission

The hearing dealt with Jones’ positive drug test for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, from a test administered on July 28, one day prior to his knockout win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. That decision had already been overturned to a no contest prior to Tuesday’s hearing.

Jones was flanked by his attorney Howard Jacobs, as well as his manager Malki Kawa, at the hearing.

Both Daniel Eichner, who is the executive director of the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, which is the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) accredited lab in Utah and Paul Scott, president of Scott Analytics, gave testimony about the positive drug test that returned for Turinabol.

Scott was the same anti-doping expert called by attorney Howard Jacobs when Anderson Silva tested positive for a banned substance in 2015, who received criticism from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his testimony with no evidence to back up his claims.

Based on the testimony given, Jones’ team appeared to be claiming that a contaminated supplement could have been to blame for the positive drug test, yet they could provide no evidence that anything the former light heavyweight champion took prior to the fight was tainted.

Jones testified before the commission, where he answered questions for more than 30 minutes, while proclaiming his innocence several times.

“I’m very aware of my image and the perception of me. I’m working really hard to change it,” Jones said during the hearing. “I have no clue how this happened. I’m just trying to figure it out like everybody else.

“I did not do steroids. I swear to my heavenly father that I am not wrong. I swear on everything.”

Despite his proclamation of innocence, Commissioner Martha Shen-Urquidez questioned Jones heavily about his previous doping violation from 2016 that ended with a one-year suspension from USADA, as well as his past legal issues including a hit and run accident in 2015.

Shen-Urquidez also got Jones to admit under oath that he never personally completed USADA tutorials that were required of him as a UFC athlete. Instead, Jones stated that his management team handled all of that while also forging his signature on documents returned to USADA.

For his part, California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster stated that he personally believed Jones when he said he never knowingly took the banned substance but still the test results came back positive.

I want to thank csac for taking the time and hearing my case, and executive officer Andy Foster for saying he believes me. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2018

With testimony going for nearly three hours, Foster finally offered his recommendation for punishment, which was for license revocation and 40-percent of Jones’ purse for his fight at UFC 214, which was $500,000. Foster also recommended two more $2,500 fines, including one for being a detriment to the sport of mixed martial arts.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the sanctions.

When Can Jon Jones Return to the UFC?

While Jones could technically re-apply for another license in California as early as August, the commission deferred to USADA’s decision regarding the matter because they still have the ability to issue additional sanctions against the former champion.

There’s no timeline on when USADA will render a verdict, although Jones’ management team previously stated that they hope to have it wrapped up by the end of March.